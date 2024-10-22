Menu Explore
PGCIL Trainee Recruitment 2024: Apply for 795 posts at powergrid.in, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 22, 2024 04:19 PM IST

PGCIL will recruit candidates for Trainee posts. The direct link to apply is given here.

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, PGCIL has invited applications for Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of PGCIL at powergrid.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 795 Diploma Trainee, Junior Officer Trainee and Assistant Trainee posts in the organization.

PGCIL Trainee Recruitment 2024: Apply for 795 posts, direct link here (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
PGCIL Trainee Recruitment 2024: Apply for 795 posts, direct link here (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The registration process started on October 22, 2024. The last date to apply is November 12, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Railway Board to offer options of streams to officers recruited via CSE since 2022

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: October 22, 2024
  • Closing date of application: November 12, 2024
  • Date of Written Test: Tentatively in January/February 2025. The exact date will be notified separately on the website.

Vacancy Details

  • CC: 50 posts
  • ER 1: 33 posts
  • ER 2: 29 posts
  • Odisha: 32 posts
  • NER: 47 posts
  • NR 1: 84 posts
  • NR 2: 72 posts
  • NR 3: 77 posts
  • SR 1: 71 posts
  • SR 2: 112 posts
  • WR 1: 75 posts
  • WR 2: 113 posts

Direct link to apply here 

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates who want to apply for the above mentioned posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise a Written Test / Computer-Based Test (CBT) of eligible candidates, a Computer Skill Test (CST) (wherever applicable), and a Pre-Employment Medical Examination. The Offer of Appointment shall be issued to suitable candidates in the order of merit and based on the requirement.

Application Fee

  • For the Posts of DTE/DTC/ JOT (HR)/ JOT (F&A): 300/-
  • For the Post of Asst. Tr. (F&A): 200/-

SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-SM candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PGCIL.

Detailed Notification Here 

