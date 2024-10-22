PGCIL Trainee Recruitment 2024: Apply for 795 posts at powergrid.in, direct link here

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, PGCIL has invited applications for Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of PGCIL at powergrid.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 795 Diploma Trainee, Junior Officer Trainee and Assistant Trainee posts in the organization. PGCIL Trainee Recruitment 2024: Apply for 795 posts, direct link here (Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

The registration process started on October 22, 2024. The last date to apply is November 12, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Important Dates

Opening date of application: October 22, 2024

Closing date of application: November 12, 2024

Date of Written Test: Tentatively in January/February 2025. The exact date will be notified separately on the website.

Vacancy Details

CC: 50 posts

ER 1: 33 posts

ER 2: 29 posts

Odisha: 32 posts

NER: 47 posts

NR 1: 84 posts

NR 2: 72 posts

NR 3: 77 posts

SR 1: 71 posts

SR 2: 112 posts

WR 1: 75 posts

WR 2: 113 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates who want to apply for the above mentioned posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise a Written Test / Computer-Based Test (CBT) of eligible candidates, a Computer Skill Test (CST) (wherever applicable), and a Pre-Employment Medical Examination. The Offer of Appointment shall be issued to suitable candidates in the order of merit and based on the requirement.

Application Fee

For the Posts of DTE/DTC/ JOT (HR)/ JOT (F&A): ₹ 300/-

300/- For the Post of Asst. Tr. (F&A): ₹ 200/-

SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-SM candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PGCIL.