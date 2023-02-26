Home / Education / Employment News / NIPER Recruitment 2023: Apply for 11 vacancies of PRO, MO and other posts

NIPER Recruitment 2023: Apply for 11 vacancies of PRO, MO and other posts

employment news
Published on Feb 26, 2023 06:46 PM IST

NIPER, Hyderabad has invited applications for 11 vacancies of Assistant Registrar, Medical Officer and other posts.

NIPER Recruitment 2023: Apply for 11 vacancies of PRO, MO and other posts
NIPER Recruitment 2023: Apply for 11 vacancies of PRO, MO and other posts
ByHT Education Desk

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad has invited applications for 11 vacancies of Assistant Registrar, Medical Officer and other posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 12. Candidates can apply online at www.niperhyd.ac.in.

NIPER Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 11 vacancies of which one vacancy are for the post of Assistant Registrar, System Engineer, Library and Information Officer, Medical Officer, Scientist/Technical Supervisor II, Public Relation Officer, Administrative Officer, Technical Assistant (Computer Section), and Junior Hindi Translator. Two vacancies are posts of Accountant.

NIPER Recruitment 2023 application fee: Applicants are required to pay the application fee of 1000. PwBD candidates are exempted to pay the application fee.

Direct link to apply

NIPER Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.niperhyd.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
niper
niper
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out