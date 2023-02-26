NIPER Recruitment 2023: Apply for 11 vacancies of PRO, MO and other posts

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Hyderabad has invited applications for 11 vacancies of Assistant Registrar, Medical Officer and other posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is March 12. Candidates can apply online at www.niperhyd.ac.in.

NIPER Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 11 vacancies of which one vacancy are for the post of Assistant Registrar, System Engineer, Library and Information Officer, Medical Officer, Scientist/Technical Supervisor II, Public Relation Officer, Administrative Officer, Technical Assistant (Computer Section), and Junior Hindi Translator. Two vacancies are posts of Accountant.

NIPER Recruitment 2023 application fee: Applicants are required to pay the application fee of ₹1000. PwBD candidates are exempted to pay the application fee.

Direct link to apply

NIPER Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.niperhyd.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take a printout for future reference.