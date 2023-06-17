Home / Education / Employment News / NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023: 68 Faculty Position on offer, notification here

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023: 68 Faculty Position on offer, notification here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 17, 2023 04:54 PM IST

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023: Apply for 68 faculty positions at nits.ac.in.

National Institute of Technology Silchar Assam has invited applications for 68 faculty positions. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at nits.ac.in. The deadline for the submission of the application fee is 10 days from the publication of the advertisement in the employment news.

The advertisement was published in the employment news on June 17 - 13.

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 68 vacancies of Professors, Associate Professors, and Assistant Professors.

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 1100. The application fee is exempted from the SC, ST, and PwD candidates.

NIT Silchar Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at nits.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the Faculty Recruitment 2023

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

After the submission of the online application form candidates have till July 7 to submit the hard copy of the application form along with the relevant documents to the following address “Dean (FW), National Institute of Technology Silchar, P.O. REC Silchar – 788010, Dist. Cachar, Assam”.

