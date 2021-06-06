NML Recruitment 2021: Apply for 18 scientist posts

CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory has invited applications for the recruitment of 18 Scientists, Senior Scientists, and Principal Scientists. The online application process is underway and the last day to apply is June 28. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of CSIR-NML at nmlindia.org.

Candidates have to pay the application fee of ₹100 in the form of a Demand draft in favour of “THE DIRECTOR, National Metallurgical Laboratory, Jamshedpur payable at State Bank of India, NML Branch, Branch Code- 03329, Jamshedpur”.

The printout of online application duly signed, along with self-attested copies of certificates of educational qualifications, mark sheets, experience certificates, Reprint of publications, documentary proof in support of date of birth, community/category certificate, and Demand Draft should be sent to the following address on or before July 13.

The Controller of Administration, CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory, Burmamines, Jamshedpur 831007 Jharkhand.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 18 vacancies out of which 2 are for the post of Principal scientist, 6 are for the post of Senior Scientist, and 10 for the post of Scientist.

Age limit :

scientist: 32 years

Senior Scientist: 37 years

Principal Scientist:45 years

Salary per Month

Scientist : ₹90,000

Senior Scientist : ₹1,05,000

Principal Scientist : ₹1,63,000

Note: The Advertisement Number and Post Code must be indicated on the top of the envelope containing the application.

Candidate's Name, Application number and,' Post Code Applied for' must be filled up on the backside of Demand Draft.

For educational qualification, experience, and more details candidates are advised to check the official website of CSIR-NML