NPCIL recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for 75 vacancies of trade apprentices

The application process to fill 75 vacancies of trade apprentices in the Nuclear power corporation of India Limited (NPCIL) will close on October 15. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website of NPICL at npcilcareers.co.in.

NPCIL recruitment vacancy details: Out of 75 vacancies 20 vacancies are for the fitter, 4 vacancies are for tuner, 2 for Machinist, 30 for Electrician, 4 for Welder (Gas & Electric, Structural welder & Gas Cutter), 9 for Electronic Mechanic, 4 for Draughtsman(Civil) and 2 for Surveyor.

NPICL Recruitment age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 14 to 24 years as on October 15.

NPICL recruitment monthly stipend: Candidates who have finished one year of ITI will receive a monthly stipend of ₹7,700, while those who have completed two years of ITI will receive a monthly stipend of ₹8,855.

NPICL recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates can apply online at apprenticeshipindia.org and submit all required documents. Those who have enrolled for apprenticeship on the website apprenticeshipindia.org can apply for the respective trade using the establishment ID for Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd., Kaiga Site, which is E01212900046.

Interested candidates can check the detailed notification here.

Note: Candidates must check notification properly before applying.