NTA to close IGNOU JAT 2023 registrations today on recruitment.nta.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 20, 2023 12:52 PM IST

Candidates who are yet to apply can submit their forms on recruitment.nta.nic.in.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for the recruitment drive of Junior Assistant-cum-Typists at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU JAT 2023) today, April 20. Candidates who are yet to apply can submit their forms on recruitment.nta.nic.in. The direct link is given below.

The online application process started on March 22. After the registration cum application window is over, a window for application form correction will be provided from April 21 to 22.

Admit card release date and schedule of exam, declaration of results will be announced later, as per the NTA notification.

To find out more details about the scheme of exam, centre details, exam timings and fees, eligibility and application process, candidates can refer to the official website.

“Candidates who desire to apply for the exam may go through the Information Bulletin and apply online at https://recruitment.nta.nic.in/ during the period from 22.03.2023 to 20.04.2023 and also pay the applicable fee, online, through the payment gateway using debit/credit cards, net banking, UPI,” NTA said.

For any clarifications, candidates can call the NTA help desk at 011-69227700,011-40759000 or send email at ignou.jat@nta.ac.in.

Apply for IGNOU JAT 2023.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
ignou sarkari naukri
Thursday, April 20, 2023
