NTPC Limited recruiting for Company Secretary vacancies, check eligibility and other details here

The National Thermal Power Corporation, NTPC Limited is accepting online applications from experienced executives in the function of Company Secretary at various levels. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application forms at careers.ntpc.co.in. NTPC Limited is accepting online applications from experienced executives in the function of Company Secretary at various levels. Candidates who are interested can check the details below. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Candidates must note here that the last date to apply is March 12, 2025.

As per the official notification, the recruitment is being carried out for the following posts:

DGM (E7 level) - 1 post Manager (E5 level) 2 posts Deputy Manager (E4 level) - 1 post Assistant Manager (E3 level) - 2 posts Executive on fixed term basis - 3 posts

The details about each post is mentioned below:

DGM (E7 level)

Qualification Required: Member of ICSI (Institute of Company Secretaries of India)

Experience required: For candidates currently working in Govt./ Public Sector Undertakings - minimum 16 years of post-qualification experience (including minimum 4 years in a listed company) in the executive cadre in the relevant area in a Govt. company/ Public Sector Undertaking or Private Company, out of which at least 03 years' experience in the post and scale of Rs. 90,000-2,40,000 or above.

For candidates currently working in Private Sector - minimum 16 years of post-qualification experience (including minimum 4 years in a listed company) in the executive cadre in the relevant area.

Upper Age Limit: 47 Years

Pay Scale: E7 Grade-Deputy General Manager level/ IDA (Rs. 1,00,000-2,60,000), Additionally, DA, other perquisites and allowances, HRA/ Company Accommodation, Medical Facilities, PRP, Group Insurance, Terminal Benefits etc. as per Company's Rules in force from time to time.

Manager (E5 level)

Qualification Required: Member of ICSI (Institute of Company Secretaries of India)

Experience Required: For candidates currently working in Govt./ Public Sector Undertakings - minimum 11 years of post-qualification experience (including minimum 2 years in a listed company) in the executive cadre in the relevant area in a Govt. company/ Public Sector Undertaking or Private Company, out of which at least 03 years' experience in the post and scale of Rs. 70,000-2,00,000 or above.

For candidates currently working in Private Sector- minimum 11 years of post-qualification experience (including minimum 2 years in a listed company) in the executive cadre in the relevant area.

Upper Age Limit: 42 Years

Pay Scale: ES Grade - Manager level IDA (Rs. 80.000- 2,20,000). Additionally, DA, other perquisites and allowances, HRA/ Company Accommodation, Medical Facilities, PRP, Group Insurance, Terminal Benefits etc. as per Company's Rules in force from time to time.

Deputy Manager (E4 level)

Qualification Required: Member of ICSI (Institute of Company Secretaries of India).

Experience Required: For candidates currently working in Govt./ Public Sector Undertakings - minimum 9 years of post-qualification experience in the executive cadre in the relevant area in a Govt. company/ Public Sector Undertaking or Private Company, out of which at least 03 years' experience in the post and scale of Rs. 60,000-1,80,000 or above.

For candidates currently working in Private Sector - minimum 9 years of post-qualification experience in the executive cadre in the relevant area.

Upper Age Limit: 40 Years

Pay Scale: E4 Grade Deputy Manager level/ IDA (Rs. 70,000-2,00,000). Additionally, DA, other perquisites and allowances, HRA/ Company Accommodation, Medical Facilities, PRP, Group Insurance, Terminal Benefits etc. as per Company's Rules in force from time to time.

Assistant Manager (E3 level)

Qualification Required: Member of ICSI (Institute of Company Secretaries of India)

Experience Required: For candidates currently working in Govt./ Public Sector Undertakings - minimum 7 years of post-qualification experience in the executive cadre in the relevant area in a Govt. company/ Public Sector Undertaking or Private Company, out of which at least 03 years' experience in the post and scale of Rs. 50,000-1,60,000 or above.

For candidates currently working in Private Sector - minimum 7 years of post-qualification experience in the executive cadre in the relevant area.

Upper Age Limit: 37 Years

Pay Scale: E3 Grade Assistant Manager level IDA (Rs. 60,000-1,80,000). Additionally. DA, other perquisites and allowances, HRA/ Company Accommodation, Medical Facilities, PRP, Group Insurance, Terminal Benefits etc, as per Company's Rules in force from time to time.

Executive on Fixed Term Basis

Qualification Required: Member of ICSI (Institute of Company Secretaries of India)

Experience Required: Minimum 3 years of post-qualification experience in the relevant area in a Govt. company/Public Sector Undertaking or Private company.

Upper Age Limit: 35 Years

Remuneration: Monthly Consolidated amount of Rs. 90,000/-. Additionally, HRA/ Company Accommodation, Retention Benefit and Medical facility for self, spouse, dependent parents and two children.

Some general points to remember:

Only Indian Nationals are eligible to apply. All qualifications should be from Universities/Institutions recognized & approved in India. All computations of age/experience requirement/qualification shall be done with respect to the last date of receipt of online application as mentioned in the advertisement. In case the vacancy is for any reserved category, candidates claiming to belong to the particular category will necessarily need to have a valid SC/ST/OBC-NCL/Disability/ EWS certificate, from the Competent Authority. The Upper age limit is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates, 3 years for OBC- NCL candidates,10 years for PwBD candidates. Relaxation of age to Ex- Serviceman will be as per Govt. guidelines. There may be multi-stage selection process comprising of application shortlisting/screening (based on qualification/percentage of marks, no of years of experience, etc.), written/computer- based test, personal interview, etc, or combination of the above or to raise the minimum eligibility standards/criteria, as per requirement. Only submitting application against the advertisement and fulfilling the criteria as prescribed would not bestow on him/her the right to be definitely called for interview/considered further for selection process. While applying for the post, applicants are required to ensure that they fulfill the eligibility and other norms as mentioned, and that the particulars furnished are correct in all respects. If at any point it is detected that a candidate does not fulfill the eligibility norms and/or that he/she has furnished any incorrect/false information or has suppressed any material fact(s), his/her candidature will be automatically cancelled.

How to apply:

Candidates should log on to the official website careers.ntpc.co.in or visit careers section at www.ntpc.co.in for applying. No other means/mode of application shall be accepted. Candidates are required to possess a valid email ID. Candidates belonging to General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of ₹ 300. SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates need not pay the application fee. The payment of fee has to be made to State Bank of India which has been authorized to collect the application fee. The fee needs to be paid to a specially opened account (A/C No. 30987919993) at CAG branch, New Delhi (Code: 09996), on behalf of NTPC. Candidates can also pay the fees online (through Net banking/Debit Card/Credit Card). The online payment option will be available in the online application form.

Read the detailed notification here.