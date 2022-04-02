NTRO Recruitment 2022: Apply for 18 Personal Assistant & other posts

National Technical Research Organisation, NTRO has invited applications from candidates to apply for Personal Assistant and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NTRO on ntro.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is within 30 days from the date of publication of this recruitment notice in Employment News.

Candidates can check the details like eligibility criteria, vacancy details and other information below.

Vacancy Details

Deputy Director of Accounts: 1 Post

Assistant Director of Accounts/ Assistant Director: 1 Post

Personal Assistant: 16 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the<strong> Detailed Notification available here</strong>.

Where to Apply

Application in prescribed proforma completed in all respects should reach ‘Deputy Director ®, National Technical Research Organisation, Block-III, Old JNU campus, New Delhi- 110067.