20,000 Junior Teacher vacancies announced in Odisha, apply from September 13

Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) on Sunday issued the notification for 20,000 Junior Teacher (Schematic) vacancies in Primary and Upper Primary schools. Online applications for these posts will be accepted from September 13 to October 10 on osepa.odisha.gov.in. Odisha Junior Teacher recruitment 2023: 20,000 vacancies announced, apply on osepa.odisha.gov.in from September 13

Information on category and district-wise posts will be available on the same website today, September 11. However, the website is not opening right now.

Applications will not be accepted offline or in any other mode, OSEPA said. There is no examination fee for this recruitment drive, it added.

Candidates will be selected for recruitment on the basis of marks secured in the computer based test. More details on date, time of the exam and exam centre will be mentioned on admit cards. Syllabus of the exam can be checked on the website.

How to apply for Odisha Jr Teacher recruitment 2023

Go to osepa.odisha.gov.in. On the home page, open the link to apply for Junior Teacher recruitment 2023. Register and proceed to fill the application form. Submit the form after uploading required documents. Save a copy of the final page for future uses.

