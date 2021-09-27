Odisha: OPTCL to recruit 200 Junior Maintenance & Operator Trainees

Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has invited applications from ITI qualified candidates in Electrician Trade for placement at various units across the State, preferably in KBK and other backward districts of the State as Junior Maintenance & Operator Trainee (JMOT). The candidates will be appointed on contract basis.

A total of 200 vacancies will be filled.

The application forms of this recruitment are available on the official website of OPTCL and the last date for submission of the forms is October 14.

“The selected candidates shall be appointed initially as a Junior Maintenance and Operator Trainee (JMOT) for a period of one year. On successful completion of Training period they shall be appointed as Junior Technician on Contractual basis for a period of Five (5) years and may be considered for appointment to the post of Junior Technician (Level: NE-3) on regular establishment in the Pay Matrix:- Rs. 22,700/- to Rs.72,000/- with Initial Basic Pay of Rs.22,700/-,” the OPTCL has said.

After selection candidates will undergo training for one year at various units of OPTCL including Induction-cum-Orientation training at Power Training Centre (PTC), Chandaka. Bhubaneswar.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of computer-based test, skill test and career marking. The merit list of the qualified candidates will be drawn purely on the basis of performance in the computer-based test and career marking. The test and career marking shall carry weightage of 80% and 20% respectively.