Odisha Police Constable Admit Card out at opssb.nic.in, download link here

employment news
Published on Feb 22, 2023 04:31 PM IST

Odisha Police Constable Admit Card has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the official site of OPSSB at opssb.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Odisha Police State Selection Board has released Odisha Police Constable Admit Card on February 22, 2023. Candidates who want to appear for the Constable written exam can download the admit card through the official site of OPSSB at opssb.nic.in.

The written examination will be conducted on February 26, 2023 in single shift. The exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon. To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download Odisha Police Constable Admit Card

Odisha Police Constable Admit Card: How to download

  • Visit the official website at opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com
  • On the homepage, click on the admit card link
  • Key in your login credentials
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download and take the print for future reference.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4790 vacancies of Constable (Civil) posts. The registration process was started on January 30 and ended on February 10, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of OPSSB.

