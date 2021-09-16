Oil India invites applications to recruit 35 Grade C, Grade B, Grade A officers
- Oil India Limited, a Navratna Public Sector Undertaking invites applications to fill up officer posts in Grade C, Grade B and Grade A for postings in Assam.
Oil India Limited, a Navratna Public Sector Undertaking invites applications to fill up 35 officer posts in Grade C, Grade B and Grade A for postings in Assam. The application forms are available on the official website of the PSU and the deadline for the submission of the application forms is October 10.
Oil India Limited recruitment 2021: Vacancies
- Superintending Engineer (Drilling): 1 post
- Superintending Medical Officer (Radiology): 1 post
- Superintending Engineer (Environment): 3 posts
- Superintending Medical Officer (Orthopaedic Surgeon): 1 post
- Senior Medical Officer: 4 posts
- Senior Security Officer: 1 post
- Senior Officer (Electrical): 6 posts
- Senior Officer (Electronics & Communication): 2 posts
- Senior Officer (Land/Legal): 2 posts
- Senior Officer (Mechanical): 10 posts
- Senior Officer (Geophysics): 1 post
- Senior Officer (Instrumentation): 2 posts
- Confidential Secretary: 1 post
Selection to these posts will be through a computer-based test, group discussion or group task and personal interview. While the minimum qualifying marks in the computer-based test is 50% for general, OBC and EWS category and 40% for the rest, there is no qualifying marks for other tests.
