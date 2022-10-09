Home / Education / Employment News / ONGC recruitment 2022: Apply for 871 vacancies through GATE till October 12

ONGC recruitment 2022: Apply for 871 vacancies through GATE till October 12

Published on Oct 09, 2022 12:38 PM IST

ONGC recruitment 2022: Applications are invited for 871 E1 level graduate trainee positions in the engineering and geoscience disciplines.

ByHT Education Desk

The application process to fill 871 vacancies Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, ONGC will end on October 22. Interested candidates can apply at ongcindia.com. This recruitment drive is being carried out to fill 871 E1 level graduate trainee positions in the engineering and geoscience disciplines.

For the General/EWS/OBC category, the application fee is 300. Candidates who are ST/SC or PwBD are not required to pay an application fee.

ONGC recruitment 2022 selection process: The selection will be based on the educational qualification, performance of candidates in GATE- 2022 and performance in personal interview.

ONGC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at ongcindia.com

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the link that reads, “Online Registration for Recruitment of GTs in Geoscience & Engineering disciplines (E1 Level) through GATE-2022 22 Sep, 2022”

Register and fill the application

Pay the application fee

Submit and take print out for future reference.

