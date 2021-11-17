Home / Education / Employment News / OPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor written exam date 2021 released at opsc.gov.in
employment news

OPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor written exam date 2021 released at opsc.gov.in

  • OPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor written exam date 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Wednesday released the date for the written exam for recruitment to the posts of assistant public prosecutor (Group-B).
OPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor written exam date 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released date for the written exam for recruitment to the posts of assistant public prosecutor (Group-B).(HT FILE)
OPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor written exam date 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released date for the written exam for recruitment to the posts of assistant public prosecutor (Group-B).(HT FILE)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 07:18 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

OPSC Assistant Public Prosecutor written exam date 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Wednesday  released the date for the written exam for recruitment to the posts of assistant public prosecutor (Group-B). Candidates, who have applied for the posts of assistant public prosecutor, can check the written exam date available on the official website of OPSC at opsc.gov.in.

The written examination for the posts of assistant public prosecutor will be held on December 19, 2021 (Sunday), as per the official notice.

Note: Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the commission from time to time for further information.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
opsc recruitment opsc
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out