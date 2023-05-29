Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has begun the application process for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Conservator of Forests and Forest Ranger. Candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website at opsc.gov.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is June 29. OPSC recruitment 2023: Apply for 176 ACF, Forest Range posts at opsc.gov.in(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

OPSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 176 vacancies of which 45 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests and 131 for Forest Ranger posts.

OPSC Recruitment 2023 age limit: Candidates' age should be between the age of 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

OPSC Recruitment 2023 selection process: Candidates will be shortlisted based on written examination, physical test and viva voce test.

Direct link to apply

OPSC recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE”

Register and fill out the applictaion form

Fill up the form, upload the required documents, and submit the form

Take a printout for future reference