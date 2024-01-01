close_game
OPSC VAS/ AVAS Recruitment 2024: Application to begin from Jan 25

OPSC VAS/ AVAS Recruitment 2024: Application to begin from Jan 25

HT Education Desk
Jan 01, 2024

OPSC has released notification for Veterinary Assistant Surgeons/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeons.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released notification for the posts of Veterinary Assistant Surgeons/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeons. The applictaion process will commence on January 25 and the deadline for the submission of the applictaion form is February 26. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.opsc.gov.in.

OPSC releases notification for Veterinary Assistant Surgeons/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeons
OPSC releases notification for Veterinary Assistant Surgeons/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeons

OPSC VAS/ AVAS Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 539 vacancies.

OPSC VAS/ AVAS Recruitment 2024 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2023.

OPSC VAS/ AVAS Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidates should possess a bachelor’s degree in Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (B.V.Sc and A.H) or its equivalent degree from any recognised University/ College/ Institution in India or abroad.

OPSC VAS/ AVAS Recruitment 2024 selection process: The selection of the candidates will be based on a written examination. The total marks of the examination is 800 marks. The duration of the examination will be two hours and thirty minutes. There shall be two papers i.e., paper I and paper II consisting of 200 questions and carrying 400 marks.

For more details check the detailed notification below:

