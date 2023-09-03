OPTCL recruitment 2023: Apply for 68 MT and Junior Management Trainees posts
OPTCL is hiring for Management Trainees and Junior Management Trainees with 68 vacancies. Apply by September 24 on optcl.co.in.
Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited, OPTCL has invited applications for Management Trainees and Junior Management Trainees posts. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is September 24. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at optcl.co.in.
Direct link to apply
OPTCL recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 68 vacancies.
Details:
Management Trainee (Finance) - (MT-Finance): 10
Management Trainee (Law) - (MT-Law): 3
Management Trainee (HRD) - (MT-HRD): 10
Management Trainee (Telecom) - (MT-Telecom): 10
Junior Management Trainee (Finance) - (Jr.MT –Finance): 15
Junior Management Trainee (Telecom) - (Jr.MT –Telecom): 20
OPTCL recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 32 years.
OPTCL recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1180 for the Unreserved / SEBC Category and ₹590 for the SC/ST/PWD category.
OPTCL recruitment 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at optcl.co.in
On the homepage, click on the career tab
Next, click on the apply link under “MPPR - 04/2023-24 RECRUITMENT OF MANAGEMENT TRAINEE / JUNIOR MANAGEMENT TRAINEE”
Fill out the application form
Pay the application fee
Submit the form and take the print for future reference.
