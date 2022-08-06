Home / Education / Employment News / OPTCL Recruitment through GATE 2022: Apply for 30 Management Trainee posts

OPTCL Recruitment through GATE 2022: Apply for 30 Management Trainee posts

employment news
Published on Aug 06, 2022 12:46 PM IST
OPTCL will recruit candidates for Management Trainee posts. GATE 2022 qualified candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of OPTCL on optcl.co.in.
OPTCL Recruitment through GATE 2022: Apply for 30 Management Trainee posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
OPTCL Recruitment through GATE 2022: Apply for 30 Management Trainee posts(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited, OPTCL has invited applications from candidates to apply for Management Trainee posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of OPTCL on optcl.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 30 posts in the organization.

The application process was started on August 1 and will end on August 30, 2022. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate should have appeared and qualified GATE 2022 conducted by IITs and Marks Out of 100 should be mentioned while applying. The qualifying marks as declared by GATE 2022 Organizing Body shall be considered.

Degree in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering with at least 60% marks in aggregate from a recognized University / Institution or Passing of Section-A&B of IE (India) in relevant discipline with minimum 50% marks in aggregate. The age limit should be between 21 years to 32 years of age.

Selection Process

The Selection Process consists of marks obtained (out of 100) in the Electrical Engineering discipline paper of GATE 2022 & Personal Interview. Candidates shortlisted for the Personal Interview shall be required to bring the documents as mentioned in their interview call letter.

Detailed Notification Here 

Application Fees

Candidates of unreserved/ SEBC category will have to pay 1180/- as application fees and candidates of SC/ST/PWBD category will have to pay 590/- as application fees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri
sarkari naukri
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out