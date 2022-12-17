Home / Education / Employment News / OSSC recruitment 2022: Apply for Group B and Group C posts from Dec 31

OSSC recruitment 2022: Apply for Group B and Group C posts from Dec 31

Published on Dec 17, 2022 02:46 PM IST

OSSC has notified 88 Group B and Group C Specialist posts and Service posts under various departments.

ByHT Education Desk

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has notified various Group B and Group C Specialist posts and Service posts under various departments. The application process will commence on December 31 and the last date for online registration is January 28 and the last date for the submission of the application form is January 30. Interested candidates can apply online at www.ossc.gov.in.

OSSC recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is begin conducted to fill 88 vacancies of Group B and Group C Specialist posts and Service posts under various departments.

OSSC recruitment 2022 age limit: The candidates should be between the age of 21 to 38 years as on January 1, 2022.

OSSC recruitment 2022 examination pattern: This recruitment process will consist of three stages: Preliminary Examination, Main written examination, and Certificate verification.

OSSC recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at www.ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Apply Online button

Next, Click on 'New User'

Register yourself

Fill in the application form, upload documents and submit

Download for future reference.

