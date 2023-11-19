close_game
News / Education / Employment News / OSSC Recruitment 2023: 234 post of Vital Statistics Assistant posts notified, apply from Nov 24

OSSC Recruitment 2023: 234 post of Vital Statistics Assistant posts notified, apply from Nov 24

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 19, 2023 02:13 PM IST

OSSC notifies 234 vacancies for Vital Statistics Assistant posts.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission has notified vacancies for 234 Vital Statistics Assistant posts. The online registration process will commence on November 24 and the registration process will end on December 21. The deadline for the submission of the application form is December 24. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at www.ossc.gov.in.

OSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 234 Vital Statistics Assistant posts
OSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply online for 234 Vital Statistics Assistant posts

Candidates will be able to edit their applications from November 24 to December 27.

OSSC Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 234 vacancies of Vital Statistics Assistant posts.

OSSC Recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be between 21 years to 38 years.

OSSC Recruitment 2023 educational qualification: Candidates should have passed Graduation with Mathematics or Statistics from a recognized University. Candidates should have knowledge of computer applications.

OSSC Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of OSSC at ossc.gov.in.

Click on the Apply online link and a new page will open.

Next, click on the apply link for Vital Statistics Assistant posts

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill out the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates can check the notification below:

