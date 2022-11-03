OSSC to recruit for 2168 group B, C vacancies, apply from Nov 11 on ossc.gov.in
OSSC Recruitment 2022: These two recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2,168 vacancies in various departments. The application process begins on November 11 at ossc.gov.in.
OSSC Recruitment 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced multiple group B ad C vacancies for ‘Combined Technical Services’ and ‘Combined Graduate Level’ services in the state. The application process for these posts will begin on November 11 on ossc.gov.in.
Syllabus and detailed notification for all posts are available on the official website.
These two recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2,168 vacancies in various departments. Here are more details about these posts:
OSSC recruitment 2022: Combined graduate level exam for group B, C posts
Assistant CT and GST officer: 107 posts
Auditor in various directorates: 220 posts
Gram Panchayat Extension Officer: 87 posts
Handicrafts Promotion Officer: 48 posts
Inspector of Cooperative Societies under various directorates: 72 posts
Inspector of Supplies: 110 posts
Junior Correctional Officer: 20 posts
Junior Employment Officer: 26 posts
Small Savings & Financial Inclusion Officer: 9 posts
Junior Assistant in various offices, directorates: 193 posts
Junior Clerk: 51 posts.
OSSC recruitment 2022: Combined Technical Services exam for group B posts
Junior Engineer (Civil): 1,008 posts
Assistant Training Officer: 217 posts
For these posts the age limit of candidates is 21-38 years as on January 1, 2022, with relaxation for reserved categories. For more details, read notifications available on ossc.gov.in.
