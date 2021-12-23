Home / Education / Employment News / Over 3,900 teaching posts vacant in constituent colleges of Delhi University
Over 3,900 teaching posts vacant in constituent colleges of Delhi University

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar gave the information in a written response to a question in the House.
Over 3,900 teaching posts vacant in constituent colleges of Delhi University (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)
Published on Dec 23, 2021 10:15 AM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Over 3,900 teaching posts are vacant in constituent colleges of the University of Delhi and over 3000 teachers are presently working on an ad-hoc basis against those vacant posts, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar gave the information in a written response to a question in the House.

"Total number of 3,959 of teaching posts are vacant and 3,047 teachers are presently working on an ad-hoc basis against those vacant teaching posts in all the constituent colleges of the University of Delhi," Sarkar said.

The maximum number of vacant teaching posts are in Gargi College (216) followed by Janki Devi Memorial College (169), Ramjas College (143), Deshbandhu College (132) and Sri Venkateswara College (131).

