Patna HC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply on patnahighcourt.gov.in

The online registration process for group C Stenographer recruitment 2023 at the Patna High Court will end today, August 24. Eligible and interested candidates who are yet to apply can submit their forms on patnahighcourt.gov.in. Patna HC Stenographer Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply today

A total of 51 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Patna HC Stenographer: Link to apply

To apply for the post, candidates must be at least 18 years as on January 1, 2023. The upper age limit is different for each category.

Minimum educational qualification skills required for the post as on January 1, 2023 are:

Intermediate (12th Passed) .

Certificates of english shorthand and english typing from a recognised institute.

Diploma/certificate of a computer application course of at least six months duration from a recognised institute.

Minimum speed of 80 words per minute in English shorthand.

Minimum speed of 40 words per minute in English typing.

Candidates who have the following qualifications will be preferred:

Candidates who have served in the territorial Army for a minimum period of two years,

Candidates have obtained a ‘B’ certificate of the National Cadet Corps.

Selection of candidates will be done in two stages: Written test and interview. For further details, check the recruitment notice.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON