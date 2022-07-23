Patna High Court recruitment: Tomorrow Last date to apply for Library Assistant

The application process to fill 20 vacancies of Library Assistant in High Court of Judicature of Patna will end tomorrow, July 24. Candidates can pay the application fee till July 26. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can do the same at the official website at patnahighcourt.gov.in.

Patna High Court recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 20 vacancies of Library Assistant( Group C Posts).

Patna High Court age limit: The candidates age should not be below than 18 years as on January 1, 2022. candidate must not be born later than January 1, 2004.

Patna High Court application fee: The application fee is ₹500 for SC/ST/OH Candidates and ₹1000 for Unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS Candidates.

direct link to apply

Patna High Court: How to apply

Visit the official website at patnahighcourt.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab

Click on the lick that reads, “ Online application for appointment to the post of Library Assistant Recruitment Examination, 2022 New”

Click on the Apply link

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print out.

