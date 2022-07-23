Home / Education / Employment News / Patna High Court recruitment: Tomorrow Last date to apply for Library Assistant
employment news

Patna High Court recruitment: Tomorrow Last date to apply for Library Assistant

  • Patna High Court recruitment: Application process for the recruitment of Library Assistant in High Court of Judicature of Patna will end tomorrow, July 24.
Patna High Court recruitment: Tomorrow Last date to apply for Library Assistant
Published on Jul 23, 2022 08:08 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk

The application process to fill 20 vacancies of Library Assistant in High Court of Judicature of Patna will end tomorrow, July 24. Candidates can pay the application fee till July 26. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can do the same at the official website at patnahighcourt.gov.in.

Candidates can pay the online application fee till July 26.

Patna High Court recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 20 vacancies of Library Assistant( Group C Posts).

Patna High Court age limit: The candidates age should not be below than 18 years as on January 1, 2022. candidate must not be born later than January 1, 2004.

Patna High Court application fee: The application fee is 500 for SC/ST/OH Candidates and 1000 for Unreserved/BC/EBC/EWS Candidates.

Here's the direct link to apply

Patna High Court: How to apply

Visit the official website at patnahighcourt.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab

Click on the lick that reads, “ Online application for appointment to the post of Library Assistant Recruitment Examination, 2022 New”

Click on the Apply link

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take print out.

