PGIMER Recruitment 2023: Apply for Senior Residents and other posts till Nov 14

PGIMER Recruitment 2023: Apply for Senior Residents and other posts till Nov 14

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 05, 2023 04:45 PM IST

PGIMER Recruitment 2023: The application process is underway, deadline on November 14.

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, PGIMER has invited applications for 119 posts of Senior Residents, 13 posts of Jr. /Sr. Demonstrators in different specialities and 02 posts of Senior Medical Officer. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 14. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at pgimer.edu.in.

Apply now for 119 Senior Resident and Medical Officer posts at PGIMER
Direct link to apply

The computer-based test will be conducted on November 24 in six cities Bengaluru, Chandigarh (Tricity), Delhi/NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai.

PGIMER Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 147 vacancies of which 119 posts are for Senior Residents, 13 posts are for the Jr. /Sr. Demonstrators in different specialities and 02 posts are for the post of Senior Medical Officer for PGIMER, Chandigarh and 11 posts are for the Senior Residents in different specialities and 02 posts are for the Senior Medical Officer for PGI Satellite Centre, Sangrur, Punjab.

PGIMER Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is 1500 for the General/ OBC/EWS category and for the SC/ST category the application fee is 800. The application fee is exempted for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).

PGIMER Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at pgimer.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ONLINE applications have been invited for filling up 119 posts of Senior Residents, 13 posts of Jr. /Sr. Demonstrators in different specialities and 02 posts of Senior Medical Officer for PGIMER, Chandigarh and 11 posts of Senior Residents in different specialities and 02 posts of Senior Medical Officer for PGI Satellite Centre, Sangrur, Punjab”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee
Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Exam and College Guide
Sunday, November 05, 2023
