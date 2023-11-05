PGIMER Recruitment 2023: Apply for Senior Residents and other posts till Nov 14

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, PGIMER has invited applications for 119 posts of Senior Residents, 13 posts of Jr. /Sr. Demonstrators in different specialities and 02 posts of Senior Medical Officer. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 14. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at pgimer.edu.in. Apply now for 119 Senior Resident and Medical Officer posts at PGIMER

The computer-based test will be conducted on November 24 in six cities Bengaluru, Chandigarh (Tricity), Delhi/NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai.

PGIMER Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 147 vacancies of which 119 posts are for Senior Residents, 13 posts are for the Jr. /Sr. Demonstrators in different specialities and 02 posts are for the post of Senior Medical Officer for PGIMER, Chandigarh and 11 posts are for the Senior Residents in different specialities and 02 posts are for the Senior Medical Officer for PGI Satellite Centre, Sangrur, Punjab.

PGIMER Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹1500 for the General/ OBC/EWS category and for the SC/ST category the application fee is ₹800. The application fee is exempted for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD).

PGIMER Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

