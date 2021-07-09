PHED Assam JE Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 111 posts

PHED Assam JE Recruitment 2021: Public Health Engineering Department ( PHED Assam has invited applications for the various posts of Junior Engineer (JE) Civil posts. Interested and eligible candidates can check the official notification on the website of PHED and apply.

The application process is underway and the deadline for submitting PHED JE online applications will be announced shortly.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 111 vacancies in the department.

PHED Assam JE Recruitment 2021: Age Limit

The candidate applying for the above mentioned post must be more than 18 years old and no older than 38 years old.

PHED Assam JE Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

Candidates should possess three years Diploma course in Civil Engineering from a recognised institute of AICET. Mere acquiring of Higher degree carry will carry no weightage.

PHED Assam JE Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates must be permanent residents of Assam and must produce PRC issued in Assam for educational purposes as proof of residency along with the application form.

Or

The candidates must produce a registration certificate of the Employment Exchange in the state of Assam along with the application form.

PHED Assam JE Recruitment 2021: Selection Process

The candidate will be shortlisted and selected on the basis of merit as per the academic performance.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of PHED at https://phe.assam.gov.in/