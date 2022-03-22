PNB Peons Recruitment 2022: Apply for 15 posts on pnbindia.in

Punjab National Bank, PNB has invited applications from candidates to apply for Peons post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of PNB on pnbindia.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 15 posts in the organisation. The last date to apply for the posts is till March 28, 2022.

Vacancy Details

Purba Bardhman: 8 Posts

Birbhum: 7 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Pass in XIIth standard or its equivalent with basic reading/writing knowledge in English. This is both minimum and maximum qualification. Graduate candidates are not eligible. The minimum age limit is 18 years and maximum age limit is 24 years.

<strong>Detailed Notification Here&nbsp;</strong>

Where to Apply

Applications complete in all respect with duly self attested photocopies of supporting documents should reach the mentioned address - Dy. Circle Head- Support, HRD Department, Punjab National Bank, Circle Office, Burdwan, 2 nd Floor, Sree Durga Market, Police Line Bazar, GT Road, Burdwan – 713103 on or before March 28, 2022.

Other Details

The eligible candidates should be the domicile of that district for which vacancies have been notified/published. For more related details candidates can check the official site of PNB.