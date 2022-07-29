PPSC junior auditor recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 75 posts
- PPSC junior auditor recruitment 2022: Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment for the post of Junior Auditor (Group B) in the Department of Finance, Government of Punjab.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 75 vacancies for the post of junior Auditor.
Age limit
To be eligible, candidates should be in the age limit 18 to 37 years of age.
Educational qualification
As far as educational qualification is concerned, candidates must possess a degree in B.Com (1st Division) or M.Com. (2nd Division) from a recognized University or institution.
Application fee
The application fee is Rs.750 for SC/ ST/BC candidates, the fee is Rs. 500 for candidates from EWS/ PWD/ Lineal Descendants of Ex-Serviceman (LDESM) Punjab/ Ex-Serviceman of Punjab categories. All other category candidates will have to pay the fee of ₹1500.
Selection process
The candidates will be selected on the basis of a pen and paper OMR based written examination which will be held for the duration of 2 hours.
How to apply, check here
Visit the official website ppsc.gov.in
Click on “Open Advertisements”
Click on “Apply/View” link against the junior auditor post
Enter the details, upload the documents and pay the fee
Submit and save for future reference
