PSPCL Junior Engineer Recruitment 2024: Application process for 544 JE posts to begin today

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 09, 2024 12:25 PM IST

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has invited applications for 544 Junior Engineer (JE) posts. The application process will commence today, February 9, and the deadline for submitting the application form is March 1. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at pspcl.in.

PSPCL invites applications for 544 Junior Engineer posts

PSPCL Junior Engineer Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 544 Junior Engineer vacancies.

Details:

Junior Engineer/Electrical: 378

Junior Engineer /Sub-Station:112

Junior Engineer /Civil: 54

PSPCL Junior Engineer Recruitment 2024 age limit: Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 37 years of age as of January 1, 2024.

PSPCL Junior Engineer Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee is 1416 for all candidates except the Schedule Cast and Person with Disability category. For Schedule Cast and Person with Disability Category, the application fee is 885.

PSPCL Junior Engineer Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at pspcl.in

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment link

Next, click “Recruitment for the posts of Junior Engineer in PSPCL against CRA-303/24.”

Click on the “Link for applying online recruitment of Junior Engineer in PSPCL against CRA303/24.”

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Submit the applictaion form

Pay the applictaion fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the fee for future reference.

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

For more details, candidates can check the detailed notification here.

