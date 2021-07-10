PSSSB recruitment 2021 for 1,525 junior draftsman, veterinary inspector posts

PSSSB recruitment 2021: The Subordinate Services Selection Board of Punjab (PSSSB) has invited applications to fill 659 posts of Junior Draftsman (Civil, Mechanical & Architectural) posts and 866 vacancies of Veterinary Inspectors. The application forms are available on the official website of the Board. Candidates can fill and submit it on or before July 30 for veterinary inspector post and July 22 for junior draftsman post.

Candidates who have passed 10+2 with Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Math subjects or 10+2 with Biology/Math, Physics, Chemistry and English subjects and have a Diploma in Veterinary Science and Animal Health Technology of two years duration are eligible for the post of veterinary inspector.

The process to fill 659 posts of Junior Draftsman (Civil, Mechanical & Architectural) posts in various departments of Punjab Govt initiated, informed Subordinate Services Selection Board Chairman Raman Bahl. Eligible candidates can apply online between 8 July to 22 July till 5 PM — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) July 8, 2021

The Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab issued an Advertisement to fill 866 vacancies of Veterinary Inspectors under direct recruitment quota, disclosed Chairman Raman Bahl. Eligible candidates can apply only through online mode from 8 July to 30 July till 5:00 pm. — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) July 8, 2021





Class 10 pass with trade certificate in Draftsman or Diploma holders are eligible for the junior draftsman post.

Click here for details on junior draftsman post

Click here for details on veterinary inspector post

