PSSSB recruitment 2023: Apply for stenographer and other posts at sssb.punjab.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 04, 2023 04:16 PM IST

PSSSB to begin the application process for Senior/Junior Scale Stenographer and Stenotypist posts from today. Application deadline is September 25.

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) will begin the application process for Senior Scale Stenographer, Junior Scale Stenographer and Stenotypist posts from today, September 4. The last date for the submission of the application form is September 25. Candidates will be able to submit their application fee till September 27. Interested candidates can apply online at sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2 vacancies of Senior Scale Stenographer, 1 vacancy is for the post of Junior Scale Stenographer, and 67 vacancies are for the post of Stenotypist.

PSSSB recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the General and Unreserved categories must pay an Rs1000 application fee. Candidates belonging to the SC/BC and Economically Weaker Section categories must pay a fee of 250, while Ex-Servicemen and Dependents should pay a fee of 200.

PSSSB Stenographer vacancies 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Applications’ tab

Fill out the application form

Upload required documents

Pay the fee and submit

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Interested candidates can check eligibility criteria and other details here.

