Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2023: Registration begins today for 288 posts

Punjab Police SI Recruitment 2023: The Punjab Police recruitment board will begin the application process for 288 Sub-Inspector posts today, February 7. Eligible candidates can submit their forms on punjabpolice.gov.in. The application portal will go live at 7 pm.

The last date to apply is February 28 (11:55 pm).

Of the total 288 SI vacancies, 144 are for Sub-Inspectors in District Police Cadre (excluding sportspersons) and 144 posts are for Sub-Inspectors in Armed Police Cadre (excluding sportspersons).

To apply for these posts, a candidate should be at least 18 years old. The upper age limit is 28 years. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates.

Candidates will be assesses in three stages during the selection process. The first state is a computer based test on multiple type questions. It will have three papers.

The second stage will consist of Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and a Physical Screening Test (PST). Both the Physical Measurement Test and Physical Screening Test will be qualifying in nature.

The third stage of the selection process is document scrutiny.