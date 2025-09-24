Punjab and Sind Bank has invited applications for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Punjab and Sind Bank at punjabandsind.bank.in. The last date to apply is October 10, 2025. Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 190 posts at punjabandsind.bank.in, link here(Sameer Sehgal/ Hindustan Times)

This recruitment drive will fill up 190 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Credit Manager: 130 posts

2. Agriculture Manager: 60 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Credit Manager: Graduation in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in aggregate of all semesters / years. (55% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD). OR Professional qualification like CA/CMA/CFA/MBA(Finance).

Agriculture Manager: A Bachelor’s Degree (Graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/ Animal Husbandry/ Forestry/ Veterinary Science/ Agriculture Engineering/ Pisciculture from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or (any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government) with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate of all semesters / years. (55% for SC / ST / OBC / PwBD) .

The age limit of the candidate should be between 23 to 35 years. A Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.09.1990 and not later than 01.09.2002 (both dates inclusive).

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100/- + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges for SC/ST/PwD category and ₹850/- + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges for General, EWS and OBC category. Candidates have the option of making the payment of requisite fees/ intimation charges through the online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Punjab and Sind Bank.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here