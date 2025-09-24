Search
Wed, Sept 24, 2025
New Delhi oC

Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 190 posts at punjabandsind.bank.in, link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Published on: Sept 24, 2025 01:00 pm IST

Punjab & Sind Bank will recruit for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply at punjabandsind.bank.in. The direct link is given here. 

Punjab and Sind Bank has invited applications for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Punjab and Sind Bank at punjabandsind.bank.in. The last date to apply is October 10, 2025.

Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 190 posts at punjabandsind.bank.in, link here(Sameer Sehgal/ Hindustan Times)
Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 190 posts at punjabandsind.bank.in, link here(Sameer Sehgal/ Hindustan Times)

This recruitment drive will fill up 190 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

1. Credit Manager: 130 posts

2. Agriculture Manager: 60 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Credit Manager: Graduation in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in aggregate of all semesters / years. (55% for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD). OR Professional qualification like CA/CMA/CFA/MBA(Finance).

Agriculture Manager: A Bachelor’s Degree (Graduation) in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Dairy/ Animal Husbandry/ Forestry/ Veterinary Science/ Agriculture Engineering/ Pisciculture from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or (any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government) with a minimum 60% marks in aggregate of all semesters / years. (55% for SC / ST / OBC / PwBD) .

The age limit of the candidate should be between 23 to 35 years. A Candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.09.1990 and not later than 01.09.2002 (both dates inclusive).

Application Fee

The application fee is 100/- + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges for SC/ST/PwD category and 850/- + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges for General, EWS and OBC category. Candidates have the option of making the payment of requisite fees/ intimation charges through the online mode only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Punjab and Sind Bank.

Detailed Notification Here 

Direct link to apply here 

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Employment News / Punjab & Sind Bank SO Recruitment 2025: Apply for 190 posts at punjabandsind.bank.in, link here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On