Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023: Apply for Manager and other posts

The Rajasthan Cooperative Recruitment Board has invited applications for Senior Manager, Manager, Computer Programmer and Banking Assistant posts. The application process will commence on October 18 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is November 17. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in. Rajasthan Cooperative Recruitment Board invites applications for various posts

Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 635 vacancies.

Vacancy details:

Senior Manager: 1

Manager: 89

Computer Programmer: 5

Banking Assistant: 540

Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹600 for the General category and Other Backward Class/Extremely Backward class. For SC/ST and disabled candidates, the application fee is ₹400.

Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023 age limit: The minimum age of the candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age of the candidates should be 40 years.

Rajasthan Cooperative Bank Recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Candidates can apply online through the official website at rajcrb.rajasthan.gov.in or through the SOS portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates can check the detailed notification below:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Exam and College Guide Top Engineering Colleges in India Click here

Click here Top Medical Colleges in India Click here

Click here Popular BBA colleges in India Click here

Click here Explore Scholarships Click here

Click here Top LLB Colleges in India Click here