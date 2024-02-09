 Rajasthan HC JPA registration begins at hcraj.nic.in, direct link to apply - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Employment News / Rajasthan HC JPA registration begins at hcraj.nic.in, direct link to apply

Rajasthan HC JPA registration begins at hcraj.nic.in, direct link to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 09, 2024 03:53 PM IST

Rajasthan High Court opens online recruitment for Junior Personal Assistant (JPA) Hindi 2024 post.

The Rajasthan High Court has opened the online recruitment application window for the Junior Personal Assistant (JPA) Hindi 2024 post. The application process will end on March 9. Candidates can apply online through the official website hcraj.nic.in. Candidates can submit their application fee by March 10.

Rajasthan HC announces recruitment for Junior Personal Assistant (Hindi) posts, 30 vacancies available
Rajasthan HC announces recruitment for Junior Personal Assistant (Hindi) posts, 30 vacancies available

Direct link to apply

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Application fee: The application cost for candidates in the General category, OBC, EBC, or other state categories is 750. Those from the State's OBC, EBC, and EWS categories must pay a fee of 600, while those from the SC/ST category must pay 450.

Age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 and 40 years.

Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 30 vacancies for Junior Personal Assistant (Hindi) posts.

Rajasthan HC JPA recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at hcraj.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab

Next, click "Junior Personal Assistant (Hindi), 2024."

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required details

Take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On