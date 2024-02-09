Rajasthan HC JPA registration begins at hcraj.nic.in, direct link to apply

The Rajasthan High Court has opened the online recruitment application window for the Junior Personal Assistant (JPA) Hindi 2024 post. The application process will end on March 9. Candidates can apply online through the official website hcraj.nic.in. Candidates can submit their application fee by March 10. Rajasthan HC announces recruitment for Junior Personal Assistant (Hindi) posts, 30 vacancies available

Direct link to apply

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

Application fee: The application cost for candidates in the General category, OBC, EBC, or other state categories is ₹750. Those from the State's OBC, EBC, and EWS categories must pay a fee of ₹600, while those from the SC/ST category must pay ₹450.

Age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 18 and 40 years.

Vacancy details: This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 30 vacancies for Junior Personal Assistant (Hindi) posts.

Rajasthan HC JPA recruitment: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at hcraj.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the Recruitment tab

Next, click "Junior Personal Assistant (Hindi), 2024."

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required details

Take print for future reference.