REC Recruitment 2023: Apply for 60 Assistant Executive and other posts
REC will recruit candidates for Assistant Executive and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of REC at recpdcl.in.
REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Executive and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of REC at recpdcl.in. The last date to apply for the post is till February 27, 2023.
This recruitment drive will fill up 60 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Vacancy Details
- Executive (Tech.): 1 post
- Dy. Executive (Tech.): 12 posts
- Assistant Executive (Tech.): 46 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through Detailed Notification available here.
Selection Process
Shortlisted Candidates shall be called for selection process to be conducted at Corporate Office, REC PDCL or through online mode as per decision of the management. REC PDCL may adopt higher criteria in case of receipt of more number of applications meeting the eligibility criteria. The offer of engagement shall be issued to suitable candidates in order of merit. For more related details candidates can check the official site of REC.