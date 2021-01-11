REET 2021 registration begins, here's direct link

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) on Monday begins the online registration process for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers or REET 2021, on its official website.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for REET 2021online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in on or before February 8, 2021.

According to the notification, the board will conduct the exam for two different levels. The first level exam will be for teachers of classes 1 to 5 and the second level exam will be for teachers of classes 6 to 8.

Both the exam will be of 150 minutes carrying 150 marks. Admit cards will be available for download from April 14 onwards and the exam will be held on April 25.

REET 2021 Application Fee:

For One Paper: Rs. 550/-

Both Paper I and II: Rs. 750/

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here's the direct link to apply online.

