RFCL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 28 Management Trainees posts till March 14

Ramagundam Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (RFCL) has invited applications for Management trainee posts. The application process will commence on February 14, and the deadline for submitting the application form is March 14. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.rfcl.co.in. RFCL invites applications for Management trainee posts, apply online from Feb 14 to Mar 14

RFCL Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 28 Management Trainees vacancies.

RFCL Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The application fee is ₹700 for UR, OBC and EWS category candidates. SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Departmental candidates are not required to pay any application fee.

RFCL Recruitment 2024 selection process: The merit list of selected candidates shall be drawn in order of total marks obtained by the candidates out of 100, i.e. written test score out of 80 (pro-rated) and performance out of 20 marks in the interview.

RFCL Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

To apply, candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at www.rfcl.co.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the Apply link

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Submit the applictaion and take the print for future reference.