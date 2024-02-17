RFCL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 28 Management Trainees posts till March 14
RFCL invites applications for 28 Management Trainee posts. The application process starts on Feb 14; the deadline is Mar 14. Apply online at www.rfcl.co.in.
Ramagundam Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (RFCL) has invited applications for Management trainee posts. The application process will commence on February 14, and the deadline for submitting the application form is March 14. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.rfcl.co.in.
RFCL Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 28 Management Trainees vacancies.
RFCL Recruitment 2024 applictaion fee: The application fee is ₹700 for UR, OBC and EWS category candidates. SC/ST/PwBD/ExSM/Departmental candidates are not required to pay any application fee.
RFCL Recruitment 2024 selection process: The merit list of selected candidates shall be drawn in order of total marks obtained by the candidates out of 100, i.e. written test score out of 80 (pro-rated) and performance out of 20 marks in the interview.
RFCL Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply
To apply, candidates can follow the steps given below:
Visit the official website at www.rfcl.co.in
On the homepage, click on the career tab
Next, click on the Apply link
Fill out the application form
Upload all the required documents
Submit the applictaion and take the print for future reference.