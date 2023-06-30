RITES Limited has invited applications for Engineer and other posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RITES at rites.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 129 posts in the organization. RITES Limited Recruitment 2023: Apply for 129 Engineer and other posts at rites.com

The last date to apply for the posts is till July 4, 2023. Interviews will be conducted from June 30, 2023 on a first come first served basis. Schedule for interview will be uploaded on RITES website. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Supervisor cum Construction Manager: 9 posts

Draftsman: 20 posts

Quality Assurance & Control Engineer: 20 posts

Field Quality Control Engineer: 80 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The weightage distribution of various parameters of the selection shall be as under: Experience - 10% Interview - 90%. A minimum of 60% marks for UR/ EWS (50% for SC/ST/OBC (NCL)/ PWD against reserved posts) in interview will be required to enable the candidate to be considered for placement on panel.

Application Fees

The application fees for general/ OBC/ EWS/ SC/ST/ PWD Candidates is NIL. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RITES.

