RLBCAU Recruitment 2024 provisional answer key out, raise objection till Feb 19
RLBCAU issues provisional answer key for non-teaching posts recruitment exam.
The Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agriculture University (RLBCAU) has issued the provisional answer key for the recruitment of non-teaching posts today, February 17. Candidates who appeared in the RLBCAU recruitment exam 2023 can view and download the provisional answer key from the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in.
NTA conducted the examination on February 7 and February 8. Candidates will be able to challenge the answer key till February 19.
RLBCAU Recruitment 2024: How to download the answer key
Visit the NTA website at recruitment.nta.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the “Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agriculture University - 2023”
A new login page will be displayed on the screen
Key in your login details
Provisional Answer Key(s) and Question Paper with Recorded Responses will be displayed on the screen
Check the answer key
Raise objections if any
Download the same and take its printout for further reference.