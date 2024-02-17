 RLBCAU Recruitment 2024 provisional answer key out, raise objection till Feb 19 - Hindustan Times
RLBCAU Recruitment 2024 provisional answer key out, raise objection till Feb 19

RLBCAU Recruitment 2024 provisional answer key out, raise objection till Feb 19

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 17, 2024 05:33 PM IST

RLBCAU issues provisional answer key for non-teaching posts recruitment exam.

The Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agriculture University (RLBCAU) has issued the provisional answer key for the recruitment of non-teaching posts today, February 17. Candidates who appeared in the RLBCAU recruitment exam 2023 can view and download the provisional answer key from the official website at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

RLBCAU releases provisional answer key for non-teaching posts recruitment

Direct link here

NTA conducted the examination on February 7 and February 8. Candidates will be able to challenge the answer key till February 19.

RLBCAU Recruitment 2024: How to download the answer key

Visit the NTA website at recruitment.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the “Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agriculture University - 2023”

A new login page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your login details

Provisional Answer Key(s) and Question Paper with Recorded Responses will be displayed on the screen

Check the answer key

Raise objections if any

Download the same and take its printout for further reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
