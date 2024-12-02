RPF SI 2024 Live: RRB exam begins today, admit card, instructions for candidates
RRB RPF SI Exam 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will start the Sub-Inspector (Executive) in the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force recruitment examination today. The RRB RPF SI recruitment examination is scheduled for December 2, 3, 9, 12 and 13, 2024. RRBs are releasing the RPF SI admit cards in phases, four days ahead of each exam day. Hall tickets for the December 2 and 3 examinations have been released....Read More
Candidates can download the RPF SI admit card from the official websites of RRBs they have applied under.
Candidates must reach the exam venue following the reporting time mentioned on the admit cards. They have to enter the venue before the gate closing time.Entry after the scheduled time may not be allowed.
They can bring only those items mentioned in the admit cards. Carrying a prohibited item could result in disqualification. It is advisable that candidates make their own arrangements for the safekeeping of personal belongings. It is unlikely that all exam centres will have this facility.
Candidates must go through the instructions given on the admit cards and follow them accordingly.
RRBs said that they must undergo Aadhar-linked biometric authentication before entering the exam hall. For this purpose, they have to bring the original Aadhar card to the exam venue.
Before starting the exam session, candidates should go through the instructions displayed on the computer screen.
Check live updates on the RRB RPF SI recruitment exam below.
RPF SI 2024 Live: Exam dates: Exam dates
RPF SI 2024 Live: RRBs are conducting the RPF SI recruitment exam on December 2, 3, 9, 12 and 13, 2024. Admit cards are being released in phases, four days ahead of each exam.
RPF SI 2024 Live: Admit cards being released in phases
RPF SI 2024 Live: RRBs are releasing the RPF SI admit card in phases, four days before each exam day.
RPF SI 2024 Live: Admit card, Aadhar card must
RRB SI 2024 Live: It is mandetory that all candidates bring their admit cards and Aadhar cards (original) to the exam venue. They should read the instructions given on the admit card and bring any additional document(s), if mentioned.
RPF SI 2024 Live: Exam begins today
RPF SI 2024 Live: The recruitment exam for Sub Inspectors in the Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force will begin today, December 2.