Home / Education / Employment News / RPSC JLO recruitment 2023: Apply for 140 vacancies from July 10 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC JLO recruitment 2023: Apply for 140 vacancies from July 10 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 09, 2023 05:34 PM IST

RPSC invites applications for Junior Legal Officer (JLO) 2023.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited applications for the post of Junior Legal Officer (JLO) 2023. The application process will commence tomorrow, July 10. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in The deadline for the submission of the application form is August 9. The examination is expected to be held in October 2023.

RPSC JLO recruitment 2023: Apply for 140 vacancies from July 10(File Photo)
RPSC JLO recruitment 2023: Apply for 140 vacancies from July 10(File Photo)

RPSC JLO recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 140 vacancies of Junior Legal Officers.

RPSC JLO recruitment 2023 age limit: The candidate's age should be between the age of 21 to 40 years.

RPSC JLO recruitment 2023 application fee: Candidates from the general category, BC (creamy layer), and EBC (creamy layer) are required to pay an application fee of 600; however, applicants from the BC (non-creamy layer), EBC (non-creamy layer), EWS, SC, and other reserved categories are only required to pay 400.

RPSC JLO recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Register and log in to the SSO portal

Fill out the application form, upload documents and pay the fee

Submit the application and take print for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out