RPSC Teacher Recruitment: Apply for 102 Lecturer posts in Rajasthan schools

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RBSC) has released a teacher recruitment notification for 102 ‘Lecturer-School’ posts. Eligible candidates can apply for these Sanskrit school teacher posts on the board website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The 102 vacancies are for English, Hindi, General Grammar, Literature and Grammar. Here are more details:

English: 26 posts

Hindi: 28 posts

General Grammar: 25

Literature: 21

Grammar: 2

The last date to apply for these posts is June 14. The board will conduct an entrance exam for shortlisting candidates.

For the posts of English and Hindi teacher, second class post graduate degree in the concerned subject with minimum 48% marks and Shiksha Shastri/B.Ed degree is required.

For the other posts, educational qualifications include Shastri or equivalent traditional Sanskrit examination in Sanskrit medium and second class Acharya degree with minimum 48% marks.

They also need a Shiksha Shastri degree or equivalent qualification with working knowledge of Hindi written in Devnagari script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture.

For more information on eligibility criteria, refer to the official notification on the RPSC website. The lower age limit for these posts is 21 and the upper age limit is 40, as on July 1.