News / Education / Employment News / RPSC to begin application process for 200 Assistant Professor vacancies today

RPSC to begin application process for 200 Assistant Professor vacancies today

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 22, 2024 12:08 PM IST

Eligible candidates can apply for it on the commission's website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The application deadline is February 21.

RPSC Assistant Professor registration begins today(File Photo)

The application deadline is February 21.

Here are subject-wise details of the vacancies:

Hindi: 37 vacancies

English: 27 vacancies

Political Science: 5 vacancies

History: 3 vacancies

Samanaya Sanskrit: 38 vacancies

Sahitya: 41 vacancies

Vyakaran: 36 vacancies

Dharmshastra: 3 vacancies

Jyotish Ganit: 2 vacancies

Yajurved: 2 vacancies

Jyotish Falit: 1 vacancy

Rigved: 1 vacancy

Samanay Darshan: 1 vacancy

Bhasha Vigyan: 2 vacancies

Yoga Vigyaan: 1 vacancy.

Candidates who are at least 21 years old and not more than 40 years old as on January 1, 2025 can apply for these vacancies.

The application fee is 400 for SC, ST, OBC, PwBD and other reserved category candidates. For general/unreserved category candidates, the application fee is 600.

For other details such as eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, and selection process, candidates can check the notification hosted on the commission's website.

