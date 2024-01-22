RPSC to begin application process for 200 Assistant Professor vacancies today
Eligible candidates can apply for it on the commission's website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is going to begin the application process for 200 Assistant Professor vacancies (Sanskrit College Education) today, January 22. Eligible candidates can apply for it on the commission's website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
The application deadline is February 21.
Here are subject-wise details of the vacancies:
Hindi: 37 vacancies
English: 27 vacancies
Political Science: 5 vacancies
History: 3 vacancies
Samanaya Sanskrit: 38 vacancies
Sahitya: 41 vacancies
Vyakaran: 36 vacancies
Dharmshastra: 3 vacancies
Jyotish Ganit: 2 vacancies
Yajurved: 2 vacancies
Jyotish Falit: 1 vacancy
Rigved: 1 vacancy
Samanay Darshan: 1 vacancy
Bhasha Vigyan: 2 vacancies
Yoga Vigyaan: 1 vacancy.
Candidates who are at least 21 years old and not more than 40 years old as on January 1, 2025 can apply for these vacancies.
The application fee is ₹400 for SC, ST, OBC, PwBD and other reserved category candidates. For general/unreserved category candidates, the application fee is ₹600.
For other details such as eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, and selection process, candidates can check the notification hosted on the commission's website.