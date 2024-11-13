RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Exam city information slip this week

RRB ALP Admit Card 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) will release admit cards and exam city intimation slips for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment examination soon. When released, candidates can download it from the official websites of their respective RRBs. The first computer-based test (CBT 1) of ALP (CEN 01/2024) is tentatively scheduled for November 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29 (CBT 1). RRBs said that exam city information slips and travel authority for SC and ST candidates will be made live ten days before the exam dates. ...Read More

Admit cards will be released four days prior to the exam date mentioned in the exam city information slips, it added.

Candidates preparing for the exam can take mock tests hosted on the RRB websites.

The recruitment drive was originally proposed for 5696 vacancies but the number of posts was later increased to 18,799 in view of the “additional demand received from Zonal Railways.”

The selection process includes five stages. The first two stages are computer based tests – CBT 1 and CBT 2. The third stage will be a computer based aptitude test (CBAT). It will be followed by Document Verification (DV) and Medical Examination (ME). There will be negative marking in both CBT 1 and 2. One-third of the total marks allotted to a question will be deducted if the answer is incorrect. However, will be no negative marking in the CBAT.

Follow this live blog for the latest updates on RRB ALP admit card