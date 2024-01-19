close_game
News / Education / Employment News / RRB ALP Recruitment 2024: Registration for 5696 posts begins on January 20, details here

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 19, 2024 04:50 PM IST

RRB ALP Recruitment 2024 registration begins tomorrow, January 20 for 5696 posts. Details here.

Railway Recruitment Boards will begin the registration process for RRB ALP Recruitment 2024 on January 20, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the Assistant Loco Pilot can do through the official website of RRBs. This recruitment drive will fill up 5696 posts in the organization.

The last date to apply for the post is till February 19, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have Matriculation/ SSLC plus ITI certificate from recognized institutions of NCVT/ SCVT in the trades of Fitter, Electrician, Instrument Mechanic, Millwright/ Maintenance Mechanic, Mechanic

OR Matriculation / SSLC plus course completed act apprenticeship in the trades that will be mentioned in the Detailed notification which will be released on January 20 OR

Matriculation/ SSLC plus three years Diploma in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobile Engineering OR Combination of various streams of these Engineering disciplines from a recognized Institution in lieu of ITI.

The age limit should be between 18 to 30 years.

Other related details will be available on the Detailed Notification which will be published on Employment News January 20-26 edition. For more information, candidates can visit the official website of RRBs.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
