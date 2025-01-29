Edit Profile
New Delhi210C
Wednesday, Jan 29, 2025
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Where, how to check UG, Graduate level posts exam dates when out

    By HT Education Desk
    Jan 29, 2025 11:13 AM IST
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: UG, Graduate level posts exam schedule to be out on RRB websites.
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Where, how to check exam schedule when out
    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Where, how to check exam schedule when out

    RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The Railway Recruitment Board has not released the RRB NTPC Exam Dates yet. The Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) undergraduate and graduate-level recruitment exam dates, when announced, will be available on RRB regional websites. The city intimation slip release date and admit card release date details will be available along with the exam dates....Read More

    The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

    The selection process for NTPC includes computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable.

    The RRB, through the recruitment drive, will fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates, admit card and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Jan 29, 2025 11:13 AM IST

    Different stages of the exam

    RRBs will first conduct computer-based tests (CBTs) for NTPC recruitment, which will be followed by computer based typing skill test/aptitude test, wherever applicable.

    Jan 29, 2025 11:09 AM IST

    How to check RRB NTPC exam dates when announced

    Go to the official website of the RRB you have applied under

    Open the exam date notification for NTPC graduate (CEN 05/2024) or UG (CEN 06/2024).

    Download the PDF and check the exam dates.

    Jan 29, 2025 11:06 AM IST

    Check RRB NTPC UG Level posts vacancy breakups

    NTPC vacancis for undergraduate (UG) level posts are-

    Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

    Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

    Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

    Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies.

    Jan 29, 2025 11:03 AM IST

    RRB NTPC 2025 graduate level vacancy breakups

    These are the NTPC vacancies for graduate-level posts-

    Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

    Station Master: 994 vacancies

    Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

    Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

    Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

    Jan 29, 2025 11:00 AM IST

    Website to check for RRB NTPC exam dates

    When announced, candidates will be able to check the exam dates on the RRB website through which they applied for the exam.

    Jan 29, 2025 10:57 AM IST

    Websites to check RRB NTPC exam dates

    RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in

    RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

    RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

    RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

    RRB Bhopal: rrbbhopal.gov.in

    RRB Bhubaneshwar: rrbbbs.gov.in

    RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in

    RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in

    RRB Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in

    RRB Gorakhpur: rrbgkp.gov.in

    RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in

    RRB Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in

    RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in

    RRB Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in

    RRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in

    RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

    RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in

    RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

    RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.gov.in

    Jan 29, 2025 10:53 AM IST

    What the RRB NTPC 2024 official notification says?

    The dates of examinations will also be published on the websites of participating RRBs. The e-call letters for CBTs, Computer-based Aptitude Test, Typing Skill Test, and document verification (as applicable) should be downloaded only from the websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards concerned.

    Jan 29, 2025 10:51 AM IST

    Check RRB NTPC 2025 vacancy details

    The RRB, through the recruitment drive, will fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level.

    Jan 29, 2025 10:48 AM IST

    RRB NTPC 2025 selection stages

    The selection process for NTPC includes computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable.

    Jan 29, 2025 10:47 AM IST

    RRB NTPC registration dates

    The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

    Jan 29, 2025 10:43 AM IST

    Other details to be available with RRB NTPC exam dates

    The city intimation slip release date and admit card release date details will be available along with the exam dates.

    Jan 29, 2025 10:40 AM IST

    Where to check RRB NTPC 2025 exam dates?

    The Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) undergraduate and graduate-level recruitment exam dates, when announced, will be available on RRB regional websites.

    Jan 29, 2025 10:37 AM IST

    RRB NTPC 2025 exam dates not out yet

    The Railway Recruitment Board has not released the RRB NTPC Exam Dates yet.

