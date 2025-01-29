RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Where, how to check UG, Graduate level posts exam dates when out
RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The Railway Recruitment Board has not released the RRB NTPC Exam Dates yet. The Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) undergraduate and graduate-level recruitment exam dates, when announced, will be available on RRB regional websites. The city intimation slip release date and admit card release date details will be available along with the exam dates....Read More
The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.
The selection process for NTPC includes computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable.
The RRB, through the recruitment drive, will fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates, admit card and more.
Different stages of the exam
How to check RRB NTPC exam dates when announced
Go to the official website of the RRB you have applied under
Open the exam date notification for NTPC graduate (CEN 05/2024) or UG (CEN 06/2024).
Download the PDF and check the exam dates.
Check RRB NTPC UG Level posts vacancy breakups
NTPC vacancis for undergraduate (UG) level posts are-
Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies
Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies
Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies
Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies.
RRB NTPC 2025 graduate level vacancy breakups
These are the NTPC vacancies for graduate-level posts-
Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies
Station Master: 994 vacancies
Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies
Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies
Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies
Website to check for RRB NTPC exam dates
When announced, candidates will be able to check the exam dates on the RRB website through which they applied for the exam.
Websites to check RRB NTPC exam dates
RRB Ahmedabad: rrbahmedabad.gov.in
RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in
RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in
RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in
RRB Bhopal: rrbbhopal.gov.in
RRB Bhubaneshwar: rrbbbs.gov.in
RRB Bilaspur: rrbbilaspur.gov.in
RRB Chandigarh: rrbcdg.gov.in
RRB Chennai: rrbchennai.gov.in
RRB Gorakhpur: rrbgkp.gov.in
RRB Guwahati: rrbguwahati.gov.in
RRB Jammu: rrbjammu.nic.in
RRB Kolkata: rrbkolkata.gov.in
RRB Malda: rrbmalda.gov.in
RRB Mumbai: rrbmumbai.gov.in
RRB Muzaffarpur: rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in
RRB Patna: rrbpatna.gov.in
RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in
RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.gov.in
What the RRB NTPC 2024 official notification says?
The dates of examinations will also be published on the websites of participating RRBs. The e-call letters for CBTs, Computer-based Aptitude Test, Typing Skill Test, and document verification (as applicable) should be downloaded only from the websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards concerned.
Check RRB NTPC 2025 vacancy details
RRB NTPC 2025 selection stages
RRB NTPC registration dates
Other details to be available with RRB NTPC exam dates
Where to check RRB NTPC 2025 exam dates?
RRB NTPC 2025 exam dates not out yet
