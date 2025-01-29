RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Where, how to check UG, Graduate level posts exam dates when out

RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: Where, how to check exam schedule when out

RRB NTPC Exam Date News 2025 Live: The Railway Recruitment Board has not released the RRB NTPC Exam Dates yet. The Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) undergraduate and graduate-level recruitment exam dates, when announced, will be available on RRB regional websites. The city intimation slip release date and admit card release date details will be available along with the exam dates....Read More

The registration process for graduate-level posts started on September 14 and concluded on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application process commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

The selection process for NTPC includes computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable.

The RRB, through the recruitment drive, will fill 11558 posts, 8,113 of which are graduate-level and 3,445 of which are undergraduate-level. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam dates, admit card and more.