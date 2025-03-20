RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025 Live Updates: Steps to check NTPC exam schedule when released
RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025 Live Updates: Railway Recruitment Boards has so far not released the RRB NTPC Exam Schedule 2025. Once out, candidates who applied for the examination will be able to find the examinaton dates on the official website of RRBs. Notably, the dates for undergraduate and graduate level posts will be announced together....Read More
The registration process for RRB NTPC graduate-level posts started on September 14 and ended on October 13, 2024.
For undergraduate-level posts, registration process for undergraduate-level posts commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.
The selection process for NTPC includes computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable.
RRBs, through this recruitment drive, aim to fill a total of 11558 posts. Of these, 8113 posts are for graduate level and 3445 for undergraduate level.
The detailed breakup is given below:
Undergraduate level posts
1. Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies
2. Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies
3. Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies
4. Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies
Graduate-level posts
1. Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies
2. Station Master: 994 vacancies
3. Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies
4. Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies
5. Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies
