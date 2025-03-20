Edit Profile
    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025 Live Updates: Steps to check NTPC exam schedule when released

    By HT Education Desk
    Mar 20, 2025 11:13 AM IST
    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025 Live Updates: The examination schedule for RRB NTPC UG, Graduate level posts is expected to be out soon at RRB websites. Follow the blog for latest updates.
    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025 Live Updates: Check the steps to download the exam schedule when released, updates here
    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025 Live Updates: Check the steps to download the exam schedule when released, updates here

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025 Live Updates: Railway Recruitment Boards has so far not released the RRB NTPC Exam Schedule 2025. Once out, candidates who applied for the examination will be able to find the examinaton dates on the official website of RRBs. Notably, the dates for undergraduate and graduate level posts will be announced together.

    The registration process for RRB NTPC graduate-level posts started on September 14 and ended on October 13, 2024.

    For undergraduate-level posts, registration process for undergraduate-level posts commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

    The selection process for NTPC includes computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable.

    RRBs, through this recruitment drive, aim to fill a total of 11558 posts. Of these, 8113 posts are for graduate level and 3445 for undergraduate level.

    The detailed breakup is given below:

    Undergraduate level posts

    1. Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 vacancies

    2. Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 vacancies

    3. Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 vacancies

    4. Trains Clerk: 72 vacancies

    Graduate-level posts

    1. Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 vacancies

    2. Station Master: 994 vacancies

    3. Goods Train Manager: 3,144 vacancies

    4. Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 vacancies

    5. Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 vacancies

    Follow the blog for latest updates on RRB NTPC exam dates and more.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 20, 2025 11:13 AM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025 Live Updates: Know about admit card and exam city slips

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025 Live Updates: RRBs will mention when they will release NTPC admit cards and exam city slips in the official notification.

    Mar 20, 2025 11:10 AM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025 Live Updates: Selection process stages

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025 Live Updates: The selection process for NTPC includes computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by computer-based typing skill tests/computer-based aptitude tests, wherever applicable.

    Mar 20, 2025 11:05 AM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025 Live Updates: Total number of vacancies

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025 Live Updates: A total of 11558 posts will be filled with this recruitment drive.

    Mar 20, 2025 11:03 AM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025 Live Updates: Registration dates for undergraduate-level

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025 Live Updates: Registration process for undergraduate-level commenced on September 21 and concluded on October 20, 2024.

    Mar 20, 2025 11:01 AM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025 Live Updates: Registration dates for graduate-level

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025 Live Updates: The registration process for RRB NTPC graduate-level posts started on September 14 and ended on October 13, 2024.

    Mar 20, 2025 11:00 AM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025 Live Updates: Dates to be announced together

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025 Live Updates: The dates for undergraduate and graduate level posts will be announced together.

    Mar 20, 2025 10:59 AM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025 Live Updates: How to check exam dates when out

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025 Live Updates: The steps to check the schedule when out are as follows:

    1. Open the official RRB website where you applied for the NTPC recruitment drive.
    2. Open the exam date link for undergraduate or graduate-level posts, as required.
    3. Check the exam dates and downlaod the PDF.
    Mar 20, 2025 10:56 AM IST

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025 Live Updates: Exam dates not released yet

    RRB NTPC Exam Dates 2025 Live Updates: The exam dates for RRB NTPC has not yet been released.

