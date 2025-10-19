RRB RPF Constable Recruitment 2025: PET, PMT examination from November 13, check details here

Railway Recruitment Boards have released tentative schedule for Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Document Verification (DV) for recruitment of RRB RPF Constables 2025. Candidates who qualified in the written examination can check the official notice on the official website of RRBs. RRB RPF Constable Recruitment 2025: PET, PMT examination will start from November 13, 2025. (Shakti Yadav/HT file)

As per the notice, the PET, PMT and DV of shortlisted candidates will be conducted from November 13, 2025 to December 6, 2025.

The board said that the E-call letter for all shortlisted candidates will be available on the official website of RRB at least two weeks prior to the scheduled date of PET/PMT/DV.

The E-Call Letter will indicate the date, time and venue of PET/PMT/DV. All candidates must carefully read and follow all instructions in their e-call letter, the board said.

Additionally, the Document Verification will be conducted on the same day of the PET/PMT for the candidates who will qualify in PET/PMT.

Therefore, all candidates need to bring all relevant original documents along with two sets of self-attested photocopies for submission.

Notably, the RRB RPF Constable Results 2025 were released on June 19, 2025. A total of 42143 candidates qualified in the CBT exam. The recruitment exam was conducted from March 2 to 18, 2025.

Through this recruitment drive, RRBs aim to fill up 4208 Constable posts.