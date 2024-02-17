 RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: 9000 posts notified, apply from March 9 - Hindustan Times
RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: 9000 posts notified, apply from March 9

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 17, 2024 01:06 PM IST

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024: 9000 Vacancies Notified, Application Process Begins on March 9.

The Railway Recruitment Board has notified 9000 Technician vacancies. The applictaion process will commence on March 9, and the deadline for submitting the application form is April 8. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official RRB website. The detailed vacancies will be released on all RRB's websites on March 9.

RRB Notification: 9000 Technician Vacancies Announced, Application Process from March 9(Rajkumar)
RRB Notification: 9000 Technician Vacancies Announced, Application Process from March 9

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 9000 vacancies, of which 1100 vacancies are for Technician Grade I signal, and 7900 vacancies are for Technician Grade III signal.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 18 to 36 years for the Technician Grade I signal, and for the post of Technician Grade III, the maximum age of the candidates should be between 18 and 33.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 application fee: The application fee is 250 for SC/ST, Ex-servicemen,PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities or Economically Backward class. For all other candidates, the applictaion fee is 500.

RRB Technician Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: The detailed educational qualifications will be released on the official RRB website.

Exam and College Guide
